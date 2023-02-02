Senior Connect
Bladenboro man arrested for sexual abuse of a minor and crimes against nature

John Edward Bungert Jr.
John Edward Bungert Jr.(Bladen County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 46-year-old John Edward Bungert Jr. for sexual abuse of a minor and crimes against nature.

A juvenile disclosed details to investigators through the assistance of Carolyn’s Kaleidoscope Child Advocacy Center on Jan. 25. After the forensic interview, a warrant was obtained for Bungert.

He was charged with three counts of indecent liberties with a Child, two counts of statutory sex offense with a child under the age of 15 and three counts of crimes against nature.

Bungert was served with the criminal charges while already in the custody of the Bladen County Detention Center. He was given a $100,000 secured bond.

