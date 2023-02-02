Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Beaufort County Community College student arrested after shots fired near barber academy

By WITN Web Team and Jaylen Holloway
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A community college student has been jailed after authorities say he made violent threats against the school and then fired his gun as he was leaving the area.

Joseph McKinney has been charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds.

Beaufort County deputies say it happened yesterday at the BCCC Barber Academy in the Cypress Commons Shopping Center outside of Chocowinity. The academy is operated through Beaufort County Community College.

The building was not hit by the gunfire.
The building was not hit by the gunfire.(WITN)

The community college said McKinney abruptly left the academy, with what BCCC President David Loope described as unexpected anger.

“When he left it was very surprising,” Loope said. “To the students and faculty, it seemed he was emotionally distraught.”

According to BCCC, McKinney made violent threats as he left and then called 911, to tell them he was planning to attack the class.

Loope says the school doesn’t believe any of the students or faculty had any issues with McKinney prior to the shots being fired.

“We have no reason to believe that it was anything that any of the students or faculty said to him, to cause that reaction,” Loope said.

BCCC said McKinney returned and tried to get inside, but the instructor had already locked the building and called 911.

Detectives say McKinney fired multiple shots from a gun while heading west on Old Blount’s Creek Road.

No one was injured and nothing was damaged by the gunfire, according to deputies. However, Loope says he’s just thankful it wasn’t worse.

“We’re very fortunate that he made the decision to fire rounds off after leaving the parking lot and moving away from the building,” Loope said.

The 39-year-old Washington man was given a $10,000 secured bond.

Deputies say more charges are pending in the case.

The college said the instructor had no prior concerns with McKinney.

A college spokesman said the man has been dismissed from BCCC and banned from their campus and all their properties.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving car and tractor trailer on U.S. 421 near the I-140 interchange
Car partially crushed under tractor-trailer during crash on U.S. 421 near I-140
Crews off the coast of Brunswick County assisting in the search for a boater that went missing...
Crews continue search efforts around Brunswick Co. coast for missing boater from North Myrtle Beach
Plans for a proposed entertainment development titled "Jackeys Creek Master Plan"
New details on potential minor league baseball and entertainment development on 1,400+ acres in Leland
One of the first pics of the new otter pups at the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher
New photo of three otter pups born at N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher; gender reveal on Saturday
Melinda Sue Hall and her children, Gavin and Gracie
Pender Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman and her two children

Latest News

The Cape Fear Memorial Bridge in Wilmington
NC Rate Bureau requests 28.4 percent increase for car insurance
Kris Foster and Helen Bennington.
Teens hosting tennis tournament to raise awareness on teen mental health and suicide
Pender County Schools hosted a meet and greet with the new superintendent, Dr. Brad Breedlove,...
Pender County Schools hosts meet and greet for new superintendent at Penderlea Middle School
SLED responding to officer-involved shooting in Spartanburg
Person shot and killed after stabbing K9 in Spartanburg, deputies say
Isabella Cox and William Gardner put together bracelets they plan to hand out to people who...
Wilmington teens launch movement to spread awareness on women’s rights in Iran