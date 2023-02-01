UScellular, Boys & Girls Clubs announce that voting is open for ninth annual Black History Month Art Contest

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The community can now vote for one of the 10 finalists in the ninth annual Black History Month Art Contest, according to UScellular and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern North Carolina.

“Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern North Carolina members created original pieces of artwork representing influential Black STEM icons,” stated the release from UScellular. “These included historical figures, world leaders, scientists and educators who have made vital contributions to the world of science, technology, engineering and math.”

Of the submissions, 10 finalists were selected based on quality, creativity, interpretation, clarity of theme and overall impression. Wilmington-area residents who are 18 or older and would like to cast a vote can do so here. The deadline for voting is Feb. 28.

Based on voting results, the top three finalists will receive $250, $150 and $100 respectively in gift cards. The winners will be announced in March.

“It’s really a great event for our kids,” said Leandra Grady, with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern North Carolina. “Because you know, as you know, the top three drawings get a little bit of money and who doesn’t like a little bit of money as incentive? It’s very educational, because a lot of times for Black History Month we pull out, you know, the same people, which is great, but it’s also good for kids to know about people in the 21st century who you know, made great contributions towards STEM.”

In addition, the finalists’ artwork can also be digitally viewed at UScellular’s 343 S College Road and 1418 S College Road locations in Wilmington.

“This is a great opportunity for the kids to learn about historical characters. We’re now highlighting STEM icons, right, so science, technology, engineering and math,” Roy Badillo with U.S. Cellular said. “And it’s a priority for them to learn about them, to use their creativity to make cool pictures. And it’s a fun event, we enjoy it every year.”

For more information about the contest, please visit the UScellular website. Those who would like to learn more about the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern North Carolina are encouraged to visit their website.

