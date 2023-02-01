Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Town of Leland announces potential minor league baseball development

The date will be announced through Leland’s website and social media.
The date will be announced through Leland’s website and social media.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland is working with REV Entertainment and Brunswick County to develop “a world-class development concept with sports and entertainment as the anchor,” town officials announced Wednesday.

Minor league baseball could be part of the development, according to the Town’s announcement.

The news release was sparse on details, but officials said more information will be available at a press conference with REV Entertainment, Brunswick County, and Leland in late February or early March.

The date will be announced through Leland’s website and social media.

The Town’s announcement can be seen in its entirety below:

Town of Leland Statement on Potential Minor League Baseball Development

The Town of Leland is excited to have interest from REV Entertainment to work together with both Brunswick County and the Town to develop a world-class development concept with sports and entertainment as the anchor. We look forward to learning more about their interest and developing a potential partnership in the coming months.

REV Entertainment, Brunswick County, and the Town are planning a press conference for late February/early March and will have more information to share then. The date will be announced through the Town’s website and social media.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New bill takes aim at N.C. pistol purchase permit law
A Walmart in Brunswick County was among the stores fined.
Local Walmart and Dollar General stores among 52 fined for price scanning errors in NC
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputies had to clear Brogden Hall during a basketball game...
Deputies clear New Hanover High School gym after fights break out in stands during basketball game
Armed robbery in Hardee's
Wilmington Police Department releases photos of suspect in armed robbery at Hardee’s
Wilmington-resident Natalie Carraway wins $200,000 top prize
Wilmington woman plans to see her daughter wrestle in state playoffs after winning $200,000 lottery prize

Latest News

North Brunswick High School
North Brunswick High School to host job fair
When the mercury drops, what concerns meteorologists most?
The "Four Ps" of cold weather forecasting
Sometimes, when the weather changes, it hurts.
Changing weather: a real pain
The NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher has announced the birth of three otter pups
Three Asian small-clawed otter pups born at N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher