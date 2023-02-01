Town of Leland announces potential minor league baseball development

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland is working with REV Entertainment and Brunswick County to develop “a world-class development concept with sports and entertainment as the anchor,” town officials announced Wednesday.

Minor league baseball could be part of the development, according to the Town’s announcement.

The news release was sparse on details, but officials said more information will be available at a press conference with REV Entertainment, Brunswick County, and Leland in late February or early March.

The date will be announced through Leland’s website and social media.

The Town’s announcement can be seen in its entirety below:

Town of Leland Statement on Potential Minor League Baseball Development

The Town of Leland is excited to have interest from REV Entertainment to work together with both Brunswick County and the Town to develop a world-class development concept with sports and entertainment as the anchor. We look forward to learning more about their interest and developing a potential partnership in the coming months.

REV Entertainment, Brunswick County, and the Town are planning a press conference for late February/early March and will have more information to share then. The date will be announced through the Town’s website and social media.

