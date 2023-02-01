Senior Connect
Shootin’ the Breeze: Episode 6

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shootin’ the Breeze, with WECT Chief Meteorologist Gannon Medwick, explores Cape Fear and Carolina weather more deeply than standard TV segments. Look for a new episode roughly every month!

On this sixth episode, Gannon dives into the “Four Ps” of winter forecasting in the Cape Fear Region. And with the rollercoaster weather the Carolinas can get in winter - or any season, really - he speaks to a local physician to explore the links between our changing skies and your aches and pains.

Shootin’ the Breeze: Episode 6
