Pender Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman and her two children

Melinda Sue Hall and her children, Gavin and Gracie
Melinda Sue Hall and her children, Gavin and Gracie(Pender County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help locate 32-year-old Melinda Sue Hull and her two children, ten-year-old Gavin Hull and seven-year-old Gracie Hull.

They were last seen by her family on Tuesday, Jan. 31, in the Rocky Point area.

She is described as being about five feet and nine inches tall and 180 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Lobel at 910-259-1515 and refer to case # 2023-00241 when calling.

