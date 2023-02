BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Brunswick County Schools job fair will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The event will be on the campus of North Brunswick High School.

Walk-ins are welcome and attendees can also register for the event.

Job fair at North Brunswick High (Brunswick County Schools)

