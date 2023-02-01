NHHS-Laney basketball games continue after fights cause postponement

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Basketball games between Laney and New Hanover High School are back underway tonight -- but without spectators in the stands.

The games were postponed after two fights broke out in the bleachers Tuesday evening. According to law enforcement, someone slammed a door and another person yelled “gun.” The New Hanover Sheriff’s Office cleared the building and confirmed no firearms were present.

A message to parents from New Hanover High School principal Philip Sutton confirmed spectators would not be allowed in Brogden Hall during the games. The only people permitted in the building were players, cheerleaders, school officials and law enforcement officers.

The message said this was to ensure a safe environment for students, staff and families.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office confirmed Wednesday there is an ongoing investigation into the incident but did not provide further details. School officials declined to comment.

Parents who did not want to speak on camera told WECT they were disappointed they would not be permitted to attend the game and that the actions of a few people in the stands took away the chance to enjoy a night of basketball between two rival schools.

