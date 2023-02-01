Senior Connect
Leland receives $80,000, Grand Strand area receives $575,000 for street safety action plans

By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded $80,000 in federal funding to the Town of Leland and $575,000 to the Grand Strand Area Transportation Study to develop road safety action plans. A total of $800 million was awarded nationwide, including $8.1 million to North Carolina communities.

Leland’s $80,000 award is one of the action planning grants, and another $575,000 action planning grant was awarded to the GSATS, a metropolitan planning organization that covers parts of Myrtle Beach and southwestern Brunswick County, for development of a safety plan.

Of the 510 projects awarded via the Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant Program, 11 action planning grants and one implementation project awards were given to North Carolina communities. The program provides $5 billion over 5 years for initiatives to improve road safety.

Charlotte received the bulk of this round of funding in NC. According to the USDOT, $4.46 million will go towards the city’s plan to implement “systemic Vision Zero Strategies to reduce risky behaviors through infrastructure improvements, with a focus on intersections and pedestrian involved crashes.”

Plans include pedestrian hybrid beacons, a pedestrian refuge island, traffic signals, buffered bike lanes and improvements to give students a safe route to school activities.

Other recipients include:

  • City of Durham
  • City of Fayetteville
  • City of Greensboro
  • City of Kannapolis
  • City of Raleigh
  • Land of Sky Regional Council
  • Town of Boiling Springs
  • Town of Knightdale
  • Triangle J Council of Governments
  • Village of Clemmons

The program was established by President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and officials expect to release the next funding opportunity of $1.1 billion this April.

Only one applicant for the fiscal year 2022 round of funding from NC was rejected: a request from the Town of Apex for their “Vision Zero Implementation” project. You can see the full map of 473 action plan grants and 37 implementation grants here.

