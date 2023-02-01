First Alert Forecast: temperatures trending colder as gloomy pattern continues

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New month! Same cloudy pattern...... Your First Alert Forecast opens February with more gray skies as a front loiters near the Cape Fear Region. Keep your rain gear handy as the clouds will deliver spotty rain Wednesday and Wednesday night, and then more extensive rounds of rain Thursday, Thursday night, and perhaps even the early part of Friday. Flooding and severe storms are unlikely.

Northerly breezes will push temperatures down in these early February days. First, expect readings to fall from the 50s to the 40s Wednesday. Then, for the late week days, brace for chilly daytime highs mainly in the upper 40s and lower 50s and nighttime lows mainly in the upper 30s and lower 40s. And by Saturday morning, bundle up for frigid 20s. Surfaces ought to be dry by that time, by the way, so icing appears unlikely.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

