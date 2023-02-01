Events taking place in southeastern N.C. to commemorate Black History Month

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The beginning of February marks the start of Black History Month, and there a variety of events taking place throughout the month in southeastern North Carolina to commemorate it.

New Hanover County

On Feb. 9, Cape Fear Community College will host a screening of “C.F. Pope: Where the Champions Were Grown” at 11:00 a.m. in room 170 of Union Station, located at 502 N Front St. The documentary will tell the history of the Burgaw school, which at one point was one of only two high schools in Pender County for African Americans. Following the screening, a Q&A with renowned C.F. Pope alumnus Dr. Richard Newkirk will take place.

On Feb. 15, Genesis Block and the Carolina Small Business Development Fund will host a tradeshow-style fair from 9 to 11 a.m. to showcase Black-owned businesses, potential trade partners, diversity leaders in supply and financial partners within the greater Wilmington-area. The event will take place at the McKeithan Center at CFCC North Campus at 4500 Blue Clay Road in Castle Hayne. Those in attendance will be able to participate in a “Capital Access and Opportunities in High Growth Industries” panel.

On Feb. 19 from 2 to 3 p.m., “The Past, Present, and Future of Giblem Lodge” will be held in the North Carolina Room at the New Hanover County Main Library at 201 Chestnut Street in Wilmington. UNCW Professor of History Dr. Julius Jones and the Prince Hall Masons will present on the history of Giblem Lodge, current restoration efforts and future hopes. For more information, please visit the event website.

On Feb. 20 at 2 p.m., Pastor Robert L. Campbell of New Beginning Christian Church in Castle Hayne will speak on “Developing a Millionaire Mindset.” The motivational talk will take place in room 170 of Union Station at 502 N Front St.

CFCC basketball will host a doubleheader on Feb. 25, with the women’s team facing Catawba Valley at 1 p.m. and the men’s team hosting Spartanburg Methodist at 3 p.m. The games will feature the singing of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” and students from GLOW Academy will showcase Black History Month-themed art. These events will take place at the Joe & Barbara Schwartz Center at 610 N Front St. in Wilmington. Tickets to the games will be $7, but those in attendance at the women’s game will be able to watch the men’s without having to buy another ticket.

Brunswick County

The Brunswick County Black History Symposium will feature several events during the weekend of Feb. 17 at the Southport Community Building, located at 223 E Bay St. According to the announcement, proceeds will benefit the Cedar Hill/West Bank Heritage Foundation and the restoration of the Reaves Chapel Church.

Per the announcement, on Feb. 17 at 6 p.m., Carolyn Evans will present on Sojourner Truth, an “African American evangelist, abolitionist, women’s rights activist and author who was born into slavery before escaping to freedom in 1826. After gaining her freedom, Truth preached about abolitionism and equal rights for all.”

The symposium continues on Feb. 18 with an opening at 11 a.m. Then, from noon to 1 p.m., John Moseley, manager of the NC Maritime Museum at Southport, will present on the 54th Coast Artillery Regiment, one of three African American units that trained at Camp Davis during the Second World War.

From 2 to 3 p.m. on Feb. 18, Judge Pauline Hankins will present “Law and Justice.” Following this, from 4 to 5 p.m., Judy Smith Fowler will present “Quilting in the African American Community.”

The final event, “Gospel Fest,” will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. on Feb. 19. This event will be hosted by Gwen Wearren.

Brunswick County Black History Symposium (City of Southport)

(Editor’s note: If you have an upcoming event in honor of Black History Month, please send your information to newsroom@wect.com)

