Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Deputies clear New Hanover High School gym after fights break out in stands during basketball game

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputies had to clear Brogden Hall during a basketball game...
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputies had to clear Brogden Hall during a basketball game Tuesday night after two fights broke out in the stands.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputies had to clear Brogden Hall during a basketball game Tuesday night after a pair of fights broke out in the stands.

A sheriff’s office spokesman says the fights broke out during tonight’s boys’ basketball game between New Hanover High School and Laney High School. Fans scattered from the melees and someone quickly went through a metal door, which made a loud sound.

That’s when someone in the crowd yelled ‘gun!’, which was not the case according to the sheriff’s office spokesperson. Deputies cleared the gym at that time.

No injuries were reported. Tonight’s game is postponed until tomorrow evening, according to school officials.

WECT will update this story as we get additional details.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armed robbery in Hardee's
Wilmington Police Department releases photos of suspect in armed robbery at Hardee’s
A Wilmington mom says her 6-year-old was placed in handcuffs during an outburst at her school,...
Mom demanding answers from school district after child was put in handcuffs
New bill takes aim at N.C. pistol purchase permit law
Wilmington-resident Natalie Carraway wins $200,000 top prize
Wilmington woman plans to see her daughter wrestle in state playoffs after winning $200,000 lottery prize
Crews with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office locate a handgun off the Cape Fear River
Sheriff’s office finds handgun during search off the Cape Fear River

Latest News

Columbus County outlines opioid settlement spending strategy
New bill takes aim at N.C. pistol purchase permit law
New bill takes aim at N.C. pistol purchase permit law
New Hanover County School Board votes to end fall 2023 semester in January
Columbus County Health Department
Columbus County outlines opioid settlement spending strategy