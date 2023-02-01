Deputies clear New Hanover High School gym after fights break out in stands during basketball game

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputies had to clear Brogden Hall during a basketball game Tuesday night after a pair of fights broke out in the stands.

A sheriff’s office spokesman says the fights broke out during tonight’s boys’ basketball game between New Hanover High School and Laney High School. Fans scattered from the melees and someone quickly went through a metal door, which made a loud sound.

That’s when someone in the crowd yelled ‘gun!’, which was not the case according to the sheriff’s office spokesperson. Deputies cleared the gym at that time.

No injuries were reported. Tonight’s game is postponed until tomorrow evening, according to school officials.

WECT will update this story as we get additional details.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.