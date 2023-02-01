Crews in Brunswick Co. find items belonging to boater missing out of North Myrtle Beach area

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Items were found off the coast of Brunswick County that belong to the missing 23-year-old boater last seen in the North Myrtle Beach area during a search on Wednesday morning, Feb. 1.

Oak Island Water Rescue says Boat 4490 and 4492 are taking part in a near shore search of the Lockwoods Folly Inlet and Oak Island.

“Recently, items belonging to the missing boater from the area of the Little River Jetty, have been found off the coast of Brunswick County. This coordinated search effort includes Brunswick County Sheriffs Office and NC Marine Fisheries, as well as other local agencies,” said Oak Island Water Rescue in a social media post.

According to the Coast Guard, crews responded to a report of a boat taking on water and sinking with two people on board on Thursday, Jan. 26. One of them was found, but the other is still missing.

As of Wednesday, Feb. 1, local, state and federal rescue crews are involved in the search.

