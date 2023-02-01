Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Crews in Brunswick Co. find items belonging to boater missing out of North Myrtle Beach area

Crews off the coast of Brunswick County assisting in the search for a boater that went missing...
Crews off the coast of Brunswick County assisting in the search for a boater that went missing in Myrtle Beach(Oak Island Water Rescue)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Items were found off the coast of Brunswick County that belong to the missing 23-year-old boater last seen in the North Myrtle Beach area during a search on Wednesday morning, Feb. 1.

Oak Island Water Rescue says Boat 4490 and 4492 are taking part in a near shore search of the Lockwoods Folly Inlet and Oak Island.

“Recently, items belonging to the missing boater from the area of the Little River Jetty, have been found off the coast of Brunswick County. This coordinated search effort includes Brunswick County Sheriffs Office and NC Marine Fisheries, as well as other local agencies,” said Oak Island Water Rescue in a social media post.

According to the Coast Guard, crews responded to a report of a boat taking on water and sinking with two people on board on Thursday, Jan. 26. One of them was found, but the other is still missing.

As of Wednesday, Feb. 1, local, state and federal rescue crews are involved in the search.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New bill takes aim at N.C. pistol purchase permit law
A Walmart in Brunswick County was among the stores fined.
Local Walmart and Dollar General stores among 52 fined for price scanning errors in NC
Armed robbery in Hardee's
Wilmington Police Department releases photos of suspect in armed robbery at Hardee’s
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputies had to clear Brogden Hall during a basketball game...
Deputies clear New Hanover High School gym after fights break out in stands during basketball game
Wilmington-resident Natalie Carraway wins $200,000 top prize
Wilmington woman plans to see her daughter wrestle in state playoffs after winning $200,000 lottery prize

Latest News

The beginning of February marks the start of Black History Month, and there a variety of events...
Events taking place in southeastern N.C. to commemorate Black History Month
Shootin' the Breeze
Shootin’ the Breeze: Episode 6
Shootin' the Breeze
Shootin’ the Breeze: Episode 6
Sloop Point Elementary is one of the eight remaining Rosenwald School buildings in Pender County.
Black History Month: Sloop Point Elementary