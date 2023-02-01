Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Community invited to job fair and veterans’ stand down event in Bladen Co.

A job fair and veterans’ stand down will be held at Elizabethtown Baptist Church on Saturday,...
A job fair and veterans’ stand down will be held at Elizabethtown Baptist Church on Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (file photo)(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - A job fair and veterans’ stand down will be held at Elizabethtown Baptist Church on Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will be held at the church’s gymnasium, and a previous event held 4-5 years ago saw over 400 attendees, according to an N.C. Department of Commerce representative. The church is located at 1800 West Broad Street.

Assistance support services at the event include:

  • VA benefit/claims
  • VA Medical
  • Legal service
  • Chaplain service
  • Housing information
  • Health and Wellness
  • Community Resources
  • Employment Services
  • Recruitment information.

Anyone looking to learn more can contact Leon Grimes at (919) 621-8053.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New bill takes aim at N.C. pistol purchase permit law
A Walmart in Brunswick County was among the stores fined.
Local Walmart and Dollar General stores among 52 fined for price scanning errors in NC
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputies had to clear Brogden Hall during a basketball game...
Deputies clear New Hanover High School gym after fights break out in stands during basketball game
Armed robbery in Hardee's
Wilmington Police Department releases photos of suspect in armed robbery at Hardee’s
Wilmington-resident Natalie Carraway wins $200,000 top prize
Wilmington woman plans to see her daughter wrestle in state playoffs after winning $200,000 lottery prize

Latest News

The NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher has announced the birth of three otter pups
Three Asian small-clawed otter pups born at N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher
Plans include pedestrian hybrid beacons, a pedestrian refuge island, traffic signals, buffered...
Leland receives $80,000, Grand Strand area receives $575,000 for street safety action plans
The beginning of February marks the start of Black History Month, and there a variety of events...
Events taking place in southeastern N.C. to commemorate Black History Month
Voting is now open for the 9th annual Black History Month Art Contest.
UScellular, Boys & Girls Clubs announce that voting is open for ninth annual Black History Month Art Contest