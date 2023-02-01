Community invited to job fair and veterans’ stand down event in Bladen Co.

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - A job fair and veterans’ stand down will be held at Elizabethtown Baptist Church on Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will be held at the church’s gymnasium, and a previous event held 4-5 years ago saw over 400 attendees, according to an N.C. Department of Commerce representative. The church is located at 1800 West Broad Street.

Assistance support services at the event include:

VA benefit/claims

VA Medical

Legal service

Chaplain service

Housing information

Health and Wellness

Community Resources

Employment Services

Recruitment information.

Anyone looking to learn more can contact Leon Grimes at (919) 621-8053.

