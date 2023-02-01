Senior Connect
Black History Month: Sloop Point Elementary

Sloop Point Elementary is one of the eight remaining Rosenwald School buildings in Pender County.
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT proudly celebrates Black History Month.

All month long we will highlight places, people, and moments that shaped Black history in southeastern North Carolina.

Sloop Point Elementary

Sloop Point Elementary is one of the eight remaining Rosenwald School buildings in Pender County.

The one room schoolhouse sits next to Manhallow Missionary Baptist Church in Hampstead.

In the early 1900′s, Julius Rosenwald (then president of Sears, Roebuck and Co.) created a fund to provide education to African Americans in the rural South.

That money helped build more than 5,000 Rosenwald schools.

More than 800 of those schools were in North Carolina.

