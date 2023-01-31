Wilmington woman wins $200,000, had been ‘adamant’ about winning top prize

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that Natalie Carraway of Wilmington won a $200,000 prize while playing the Hot 5′s game.

According to the announcement, Carraway was determined to win the $200,000 prize, telling others that the Hot 5′s top prize would be hers.

“I kept saying I was going to win the $200,000,” she said. “I was adamant about it.”

Her lucky ticket was purchased at the Circle K on Carolina Beach Road. She stopped by lottery headquarters Monday to claim her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,501.

“This couldn’t have come at a better time,” Carraway said. “It is such a blessing.”

The 46-year-old plans to use the winnings to pay bills, do home renovations and buy a car.

According to the NC Education Lottery, the Hot 5′s game debuted in July with five top prizes of $200,000. One $200,000 prize remains to be claimed.

Those who would like to learn more about how $11.5 million raised by the lottery made a difference in New Hanover County last year, please visit the lottery website and select the “Impact” section.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.