Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Wilmington woman wins $200,000, had been ‘adamant’ about winning top prize

Wilmington-resident Natalie Carraway wins $200,000 top prize
Wilmington-resident Natalie Carraway wins $200,000 top prize(NC Education Lottery)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that Natalie Carraway of Wilmington won a $200,000 prize while playing the Hot 5′s game.

According to the announcement, Carraway was determined to win the $200,000 prize, telling others that the Hot 5′s top prize would be hers.

“I kept saying I was going to win the $200,000,” she said. “I was adamant about it.”

Her lucky ticket was purchased at the Circle K on Carolina Beach Road. She stopped by lottery headquarters Monday to claim her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,501.

“This couldn’t have come at a better time,” Carraway said. “It is such a blessing.”

The 46-year-old plans to use the winnings to pay bills, do home renovations and buy a car.

According to the NC Education Lottery, the Hot 5′s game debuted in July with five top prizes of $200,000. One $200,000 prize remains to be claimed.

Those who would like to learn more about how $11.5 million raised by the lottery made a difference in New Hanover County last year, please visit the lottery website and select the “Impact” section.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wilmington mom says her 6-year-old was placed in handcuffs during an outburst at her school,...
Mom demanding answers from school district after child was put in handcuffs
Hardee's at 17th Street
Wilmington Police Department investigating robbery at Hardee’s on S 17th St
31-year-old Raymond Morrison Thatcher
Shallotte Police Department searching for missing man
Jaquan Cortez Jackson
Man charged with murder in 2020 Wilmington shooting pleads guilty
Search continues for missing boater in North Myrtle Beach area

Latest News

The Hugh Morton Amphitheater, also known as the Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Michael Franti & Spearhead to play at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater for two days
Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
Musicians announced to play at Wilmington’s Live Nation venues in 2023
The New Hanover County Board of Education has announced that a special Calendar Committee...
New Hanover County School Board holding special meeting to discuss 2023-24 school calendar
The committee sent the rejected calendar and the new option back to the school board, which...
New Hanover County Calender Committee sends rejected and new calendar drafts back to school board for reconsideration