Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Wilmington Police Department searching for missing man

Curtis Lambert Morgan
Curtis Lambert Morgan(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are searching for 23-year-old Curtis Lambert Morgan.

He is 5 feet and 8 inches tall and 170 pounds. He has blue eyes and blond hair.

Morgan was last seen on Jan. 31 in the 400 block of Darlington Avenue wearing a blue shirt with grey sweatpants and no shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 910-343-3609.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wilmington mom says her 6-year-old was placed in handcuffs during an outburst at her school,...
Mom demanding answers from school district after child was put in handcuffs
Armed robbery in Hardee's
Wilmington Police Department releases photos of suspect in armed robbery at Hardee’s
Wilmington-resident Natalie Carraway wins $200,000 top prize
Wilmington woman plans to see her daughter wrestle in state playoffs after winning $200,000 lottery prize
Crews with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office locate a handgun off the Cape Fear River
Sheriff’s office finds handgun during search off the Cape Fear River
Jaquan Cortez Jackson
Man charged with murder in 2020 Wilmington shooting pleads guilty

Latest News

Columbus County Health Department
Columbus County outlines opioid settlement spending strategy
The construction industry suffered 21 work-related fatalities in 2022.
State releases workplace fatality count for 2022, including five in southeastern NC
Armed robbery in Hardee's
Wilmington Police Department releases photos of suspect in armed robbery at Hardee’s
Community Classroom
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher receives funding for graham crackers, frosting and other savory items for science projects