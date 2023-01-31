Wilmington Police Department searching for missing man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are searching for 23-year-old Curtis Lambert Morgan.

He is 5 feet and 8 inches tall and 170 pounds. He has blue eyes and blond hair.

Morgan was last seen on Jan. 31 in the 400 block of Darlington Avenue wearing a blue shirt with grey sweatpants and no shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 910-343-3609.

