Wilmington Police Department searching for missing man
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are searching for 23-year-old Curtis Lambert Morgan.
He is 5 feet and 8 inches tall and 170 pounds. He has blue eyes and blond hair.
Morgan was last seen on Jan. 31 in the 400 block of Darlington Avenue wearing a blue shirt with grey sweatpants and no shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 910-343-3609.
