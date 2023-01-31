Wilmington Police Department investigating robbery at Hardee’s on 17th St
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police Department units are on the scene of a robbery that occurred at the Hardee’s on 17th St.
No arrests have been confirmed at this time.
WECT has a crew on the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.
