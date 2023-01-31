Senior Connect
Wilmington Police Department investigating robbery at Hardee’s on 17th St

Hardee's at 17th Street
Hardee's at 17th Street(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police Department units are on the scene of a robbery that occurred at the Hardee’s on 17th St.

No arrests have been confirmed at this time.

WECT has a crew on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.

