TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Red Cross Street closed for water repair

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Red Cross Street is closed to traffic in both directions between North 5th Avenue and North 6th Street effective immediately Tuesday, Jan. 31, for an emergency water repair.

“Drivers are asked to detour around the closure using Campbell Street or Walnut Street. Local traffic in the 500 block of Red Cross Street will still be allowed,” CFPUA stated in a news release.

The closure is expected to remain in place until approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday.

