Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Red Cross Street closed for water repair

Red Cross Street is closed to traffic in both directions between North 5th Avenue and North 6th...
Red Cross Street is closed to traffic in both directions between North 5th Avenue and North 6th Street effective immediately Tuesday, Jan. 31, for an emergency water repair.(CFPUA)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Red Cross Street is closed to traffic in both directions between North 5th Avenue and North 6th Street effective immediately Tuesday, Jan. 31, for an emergency water repair.

“Drivers are asked to detour around the closure using Campbell Street or Walnut Street. Local traffic in the 500 block of Red Cross Street will still be allowed,” CFPUA stated in a news release.

The closure is expected to remain in place until approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wilmington mom says her 6-year-old was placed in handcuffs during an outburst at her school,...
Mom demanding answers from school district after child was put in handcuffs
Hardee's at 17th Street
Wilmington Police Department investigating robbery at Hardee’s on S 17th St
31-year-old Raymond Morrison Thatcher
Shallotte Police Department searching for missing man
Jaquan Cortez Jackson
Man charged with murder in 2020 Wilmington shooting pleads guilty
Search continues for missing boater in North Myrtle Beach area

Latest News

The New Hanover County Board of Education approved a calendar which would make the fall...
New Hanover County School Board approves 2023-24 school calendar with semester ending in January
Frank Reich spoke to members of the media for the first time on Tuesday at Bank of America...
Carolina Panthers introduce new head coach Frank Reich
The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that Daniele International LLC has...
Over 52,000 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products recalled
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says that its dive team helped detectives with a search...
Sheriff’s office finds handgun during search off the Cape Fear River