State releases workplace fatality count for 2022, including five in southeastern NC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Labor announced that it investigated 63 non-COVID-19 work-related fatalities in 2022, including five in southeastern North Carolina. It also inspected three cases reported as COVID-19-related deaths.

“The OSH Division tracks work-related deaths that fall within its jurisdictional authority so it can pinpoint where fatalities are occurring and place special emphasis on counties or regions where deaths on the job are happening. By tracking fatalities in real time, the department can also notify industries of any concerning patterns or trends identified and issue hazard alerts,” said the department in a release.

Fatalities investigated in southeastern NC include:

A 41-year-old man at the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department on Jan. 20. The fatal event is listed as “other - complications of COVID-19.”

A 45-year-old man at Archer-Daniels-Midland Company in Brunswick County on March 10. The fatal event is listed as “struck by the handle of sledgehammer.”

A 40-year-old man at Hazmat Emergency Response and Remediation LLC in Columbus County on March 21. The fatal event is listed as “other - burns from flash fire.”

A 39-year-old man at Jairo Romero-Munguia DBARM Construction in New Hanover County. The fatal event is listed as “struck against rebar after falling from a ladder.”

A 47-year-old man at Murphy Family Ventures LLC in Bladen County on July 23. The fatal event is listed as “fall from elevation.”

The construction industry saw the most with 21 fatalities. Agriculture, forestry and fishing had nine, and seven were reported in government. Retail trade had four fatalities, and all others had two or fewer. State figures don’t include traffic accidents, which comprise nearly half of the work-related deaths. Homicides and suicides investigated by law enforcement and incidents investigated by OSHA are also exceptions.

Excluding fatalities related to COVID-19, the 63 workplace fatalities are 14 more than in 2021 and 2 less than in 2020.

You can see the full list of fatalities here.

