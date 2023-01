WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says that its dive team helped detectives with a search off the Cape Fear River and found a handgun.

“The handgun is now being sent to process to verify that it is a part of the investigation,” said the office in a release on Jan. 31.

Crews with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office locate a handgun off the Cape Fear River (New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

