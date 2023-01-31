Scheduled lane closure on Bobby Brown Bridge for maintenance work

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that a lane of the Bobby Brown Bridge will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 31.

According to the announcement, the right lane of the I-140 W bridge will be closed to allow crews to complete maintenance work.

