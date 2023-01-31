Scheduled lane closure on Bobby Brown Bridge for maintenance work
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that a lane of the Bobby Brown Bridge will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 31.
According to the announcement, the right lane of the I-140 W bridge will be closed to allow crews to complete maintenance work.
⚠️ #NCDOT will be doing maintenance on the I-140 W bridge (Bobby Brown Bridge) over the Cape Fear River today.— NCDOT Southern Coast (@NCDOT_Scoast) January 31, 2023
⚠️ The right lane will be closed 9a-4p. Use caution! pic.twitter.com/fPgkzIqqB7
Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.