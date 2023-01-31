Senior Connect
Rao’s soup recalled for having wrong contents

The Chicken & Gnocchi soup is normally not red.
The Chicken & Gnocchi soup is normally not red.(Source: FDA/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(Gray News) - If you have an egg allergy and eat Rao’s Soup, you might want to check your pantry.

Certain 16-ounce jars of Rao’s Made for Home Slow Simmered Soup are being recalled.

The affected glass jars are labeled chicken and gnocchi but actually contain vegetable minestrone, a flavor that has egg in it.

The minestrone soup shouldn’t be too hard to spot since it’s dark red.

The affected jars have a best by date of Nov. 15, 2024, with the following designations: EST 251, Code Date 2320 MDV 046030Z009, UPC 747479400015.

Only soup with that code date is part of the recall.

The products were sold in grocery stores across the U.S. between Dec. 8 and Jan. 27.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with this recall, the FDA said.

Costumers are urged to return the products to the place of purchase for a refund.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Search continues for missing boater in North Myrtle Beach area

