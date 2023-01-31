Senior Connect
Police: Group steals penguin sculpture from 21c Hotel in Durham

Durham police are looking trying to find out who stole a penguin sculpture from the 21c Hotel in Durham.
Durham police are asking for the public's help in identifying who stole a penguin sculpture...
Durham police are asking for the public's help in identifying who stole a penguin sculpture from the 21c Hotel on North Corcoran Street.(Durham Police Department)
By Ryan Bisesi
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DURHAM, N.C. (WRAL) - Durham police are looking trying to find out who stole a penguin sculpture from the 21c Hotel in Durham.

Surveillance pictures show several people involved in the theft of a fuchsia carving from the hotel and art museum on North Corcoran Street. Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects.

A social media post from police said the sculpture was valued at $5,000.

If you have any information about the theft, you’re asked to call investigator G.M. Walcutt at 919-560-4440 ext. 29339 or call Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.

See WRAL's story.

