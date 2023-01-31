Over 52,000 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products recalled

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that Daniele International LLC has recalled approximately 52,914 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products over Listeria monocytogenes concerns.

According to the announcement, the recalled products were produced on various dates, ranging from May 23, 2022 through November 25, 2022. The affected products were shipped to retail locations nationwide on dates ranging from December 23, 2022 through January 17, 2023.

Per the FSIS, the recall affects the following products:

“6-oz. plastic tray of “FREDERIK’S by meijer SPANISH STYLE charcuterie sampler tray” with sell by date 4/15/23;

6-oz. plastic tray of “Boar’s Head CHARCUTUERIE TRIO” with sell by dates 4/13/23, 4/14/23, and 4/15/23;

7-oz. plastic tray of “COLAMECO’S PRIMO NATURALE GENOA UNCURED SALAMI” with sell by date 12/23/23;

7-oz. plastic tray of “COLAMECO’S PRIMO NATURALE BLACK PEPPER UNCURED SALAMI” with use by dates 12/22/23, 12/30/23, and 1/17/24;

1-lb. plastic tray of “DEL DUCA SOPRESSATA, COPPA & GENOA SALAMI” with sell by dates 4/13/23 and 4/14/23;

1-lb. plastic tray of “DEL DUCA CALABRESE, PROSCIUTTO & COPPA” with sell by date 5/6/23;

1-lb. plastic tray of “DEL DUCA GENOA SALAMI, UNCURED PEPPERONI & HARD SALAMI” with use by date 5/4/23;

12-oz. plastic tray of “Gourmet Selection SOPRESSATA, CAPOCOLLO, HARD SALAME” with sell by date 4/14/23.”

The labels of the recalled products can be viewed here. Additionally, recalled products have the establishment number “EST. 54″ inside the USDA mark of inspection.

As of this time, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of the recalled products. Listeria monocytogenes was found on surfaces which the affected products came into contact with.

Listeria monocytogenes consumption can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, those with weakened immune systems and pregnant women and their newborns. Symptoms of listeriosis include:

Fever

Muscle aches

Headache

Stiff neck

Confusion

Loss of balance

Convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms

In pregnant women, listeriosis can cause:

Miscarriages

Stillbirths

Premature delivery

Life-threatening infection of the newborn

In older adults and those with weakened immune systems, the infection can be serious and sometimes fatal. Those concerned about illness are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider.

Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Those in higher-risk categories who are experiencing flu-like symptoms within two months of eating the contaminated product should seek medical care and tell their health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

Consumers in possession of a recalled product are urged not to consume it. Instead, the product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

For more information about this recall, please visit the FSIS website.

Those with questions can contact Daniele International LLC at (401) 568-6228 or by email at receptionist@charcuterie.com.

