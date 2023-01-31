Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Opportunity for Brunswick Co. students to receive prom outfits free of charge

The event will take place on Feb. 2 from 4 to 8 p.m.
The event will take place on Feb. 2 from 4 to 8 p.m.(South Brunswick High School)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - South Brunswick High School will open its “Prom Closet” to county students on Feb. 2 in the school’s choir room.

The event, running from 4 to 8 p.m., will allow students to choose prom or spring formal outfits for free. In their announcement, organizers at the school stated that they have hundreds of dresses and accessories available, while a limited number of suits and tuxedos will also be available.

This event is made possible by donations from community members. South Brunswick High School is located at 280 Cougar Drive in Southport.

The event will take place on Feb. 2 from 4 to 8 p.m.
The event will take place on Feb. 2 from 4 to 8 p.m.(South Brunswick High School)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wilmington mom says her 6-year-old was placed in handcuffs during an outburst at her school,...
Mom demanding answers from school district after child was put in handcuffs
Hardee's at 17th Street
Wilmington Police Department investigating robbery at Hardee’s on S 17th St
31-year-old Raymond Morrison Thatcher
Shallotte Police Department searching for missing man
Jaquan Cortez Jackson
Man charged with murder in 2020 Wilmington shooting pleads guilty
Search continues for missing boater in North Myrtle Beach area

Latest News

The New Hanover County Board of Education has announced that a special Calendar Committee...
New Hanover County School Board holding special meeting to discuss 2023-24 school calendar
The committee sent the rejected calendar and the new option back to the school board, which...
New Hanover County Calender Committee sends rejected and new calendar drafts back to school board for reconsideration
Gary Shell Cross City Trail
Community invited to open house-style meetings for Walk Wilmington plan
The City of Wilmington is scheduled to host two open house-style meetings for the community in...
Community invited to open-house style meetings for Walk Wilmington plan