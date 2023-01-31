Opportunity for Brunswick Co. students to receive prom outfits free of charge

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - South Brunswick High School will open its “Prom Closet” to county students on Feb. 2 in the school’s choir room.

The event, running from 4 to 8 p.m., will allow students to choose prom or spring formal outfits for free. In their announcement, organizers at the school stated that they have hundreds of dresses and accessories available, while a limited number of suits and tuxedos will also be available.

This event is made possible by donations from community members. South Brunswick High School is located at 280 Cougar Drive in Southport.

The event will take place on Feb. 2 from 4 to 8 p.m. (South Brunswick High School)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.