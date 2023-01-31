Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Mother, grandfather indicted in house fire killing 2 young children

A mother and grandfather have been indicted in the deaths of two children in a house fire that occurred January 13th
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTIC, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Monday a grand jury indicted the mother and grandfather of two young children who died in a house fire in Rutherford County.

Investigators said 2-year-old Nasir Littlejohn and 3-year-old Niya Littlejohn were home alone on Bostic Sunshine Highway on Jan. 13 when a fire started in the living room.

The children were pulled from a back bedroom and transported to Atrium Health Cleveland where they died.

Balloons outside burned home on Bostic Sunshine Highway in NC where two young children were...
Balloons outside burned home on Bostic Sunshine Highway in NC where two young children were trapped in a house fire.

After an investigation, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said they determined Jontae Nichelle Littlejohn “often” left the children at home when her father, John Randolph Littlejohn would take her to work at Zaxby’s.

“This particular morning was no different,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Jontae Littlejohn and John Randolph Littlejohn were indicted for involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse.

Officials said the cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but it remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New bill takes aim at N.C. pistol purchase permit law
Armed robbery in Hardee's
Wilmington Police Department releases photos of suspect in armed robbery at Hardee’s
Wilmington-resident Natalie Carraway wins $200,000 top prize
Wilmington woman plans to see her daughter wrestle in state playoffs after winning $200,000 lottery prize
A Wilmington mom says her 6-year-old was placed in handcuffs during an outburst at her school,...
Mom demanding answers from school district after child was put in handcuffs
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputies had to clear Brogden Hall during a basketball game...
Deputies clear New Hanover High School gym after fights break out in stands during basketball game

Latest News

Community members learned more about a plan to make it safer to walk around Wilmington as Walk...
Walk Wilmington looks to improve pedestrian safety in areas of high injury
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputies had to clear Brogden Hall during a basketball game...
Deputies clear New Hanover High School gym after fights break out in stands during basketball game
Columbus County outlines opioid settlement spending strategy
New bill takes aim at N.C. pistol purchase permit law
New bill takes aim at N.C. pistol purchase permit law
New Hanover County School Board votes to end fall 2023 semester in January