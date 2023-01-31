Michael Franti & Spearhead to play at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater for two days

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Michael Franti & Spearhead has announced that their Big Big Love 2023 Tour is coming to the Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on July 15 and 16 with special guest Fortunate Youth.

Greenfield Lake Amphitheater says the performances are part of the REV Rocks Concert Series.

You can purchase tickets for July 15 here and for July 16 here on this Friday at 10 a.m.

“SOULROCKERS – I am STOKED to announce the BIG BIG LOVE 2023 TOUR!!” states the group on its website. “I believe that we all need ‘big big love’ in our lives, especially today. To me, that’s holding space for those we love closely, those we may have differences with and for the world as a whole!”

The city-owned, Live Nation-managed venue can hold 1,200 people.

