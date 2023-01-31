Local Walmart and Dollar General stores among 52 fined for price scanning errors in NC

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Stores in Bladen and Brunswick counties are among 52 fined by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division due to price-scanner errors.

“Our Standards Division continues to see about a quarter of all price scanner inspections fail and many stores are failing multiple inspections,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler in the announcement. “Overcharges cost consumers so we remain vigilant in inspecting stores in order to protect consumers. Remember it is always a good practice to check your receipt as well as the price on the shelf to make sure you are paying the correct amount and alert managers if the prices don’t match.”

The Minuteman Food Mart at 14661 NC-87 in Tar Heel paid $3,170 in fines; a July 2022 inspection found an overcharge error rate of 64 percent in a 24-item lot.

“The store failed inspection in August and October. The store also failed inspection in January 2023 with an error rate of 13 percent based on 13 overcharges in a 100-item lot. The store was assessed a additional $4,195 fine and will be reinspected,” said the announcement.

The Dollar General at 89 Hickman Road in Calabash paid $2,565 in penalties for failing inspection.

“An initial inspection in September 2022 found an error rate of 16 percent based on eight overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in October found an error rate of 9.67 percent based on 29 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in December with a 1.33 percent error rate,” said the announcement.

The Walmart Supercenter at 1114 New Pointe Blvd in Leland paid $1,425 in fines after an Aug. 2022 inspection discovered an error rate of 10 percent in a 100-item lot.

“A follow-up inspection in September found an error rate of 2.67 percent based on eight overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store also failed inspection in November with an error rate of 3.33 percent based on 10 overcharges in a 300-item lot and will be reinspected,” said the announcement.

You can see the full list on the state website.

