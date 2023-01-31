Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant and bluegrass artist Alison Krauss headed to Live Oak Bank Pavilion

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park has announced that Robert Plant & Alison Krauss will perform with JD McPherson on May 10.

Former Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant and bluegrass musician Alison Krauss have reunited for the album “Raise The Roof” after their 2007 album with T Bone Burnett titled “Raising Sand,” per the LA Times.

The concert will be part of the Reeds Jewelers Concert Series.

Tickets will be available this Friday on the Live Nation website.

