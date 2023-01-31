First Alert Forecast: Seattle style weather

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A sluggish front will focus clouds and occasional fog and rain on the Cape Fear Region for much of the rest of the week. Shower chances include 20% Tuesday, 40% Wednesday, 60% Thursday, 80% Thursday night, and 40% Friday - especially early Friday. Rain will be beneficial but not likely heavy enough to trip flooding.

Temperatures ought to undergo a downward slide through the week. Expect daytime highs well into the 60s Tuesday, mainly 50s Wednesday, and 40s to, at most, around 50 Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows will stay above freezing until Friday night - expect 20s. Skies are likely to have cleared by then, by the way, so icing is not anticipated.

Catch details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

