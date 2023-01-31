Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Deadly home invasion in Spring Lake leaves 1 man dead

On Monday after 10 p.m., officers with the Spring Lake Police Department responded to a home invasion on S. Fourth Street.
On Monday after 10 p.m., officers with the Spring Lake Police Department responded to a home invasion on S. Fourth Street.
By Delaney Eyermann
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WRAL) - On Monday after 10 p.m., officers with the Spring Lake Police Department responded to a home invasion on S. Fourth Street.

Officers concluded that the suspect(s) entered the house and shot a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity is being withheld until his next of kin can be notified.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact the Spring Lake Police Department at 910-436-0350. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477 or submit information online at www.fay-nccrimestoppers.org.

You can view the rest of this story here.

Copyright 2023 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Most Read

A Wilmington mom says her 6-year-old was placed in handcuffs during an outburst at her school,...
Mom demanding answers from school district after child was put in handcuffs
Hardee's at 17th Street
Wilmington Police Department investigating robbery at Hardee’s on S 17th St
31-year-old Raymond Morrison Thatcher
Shallotte Police Department searching for missing man
Jaquan Cortez Jackson
Man charged with murder in 2020 Wilmington shooting pleads guilty
Search continues for missing boater in North Myrtle Beach area

Latest News

The New Hanover County Board of Education has announced that a special Calendar Committee...
New Hanover County School Board holding special meeting to discuss 2023-24 school calendar
The committee sent the rejected calendar and the new option back to the school board, which...
New Hanover County Calender Committee sends rejected and new calendar drafts back to school board for reconsideration
The right lane of the I-140 W bridge will be closed to allow crews to complete maintenance work.
Scheduled lane closure on Bobby Brown Bridge for maintenance work
On Monday after 10 p.m., officers with the Spring Lake Police Department responded to a home...
Deadly home invasion in Spring Lake leaves 1 man dead