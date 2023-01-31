Deadly home invasion in Spring Lake leaves 1 man dead

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WRAL) - On Monday after 10 p.m., officers with the Spring Lake Police Department responded to a home invasion on S. Fourth Street.

Officers concluded that the suspect(s) entered the house and shot a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity is being withheld until his next of kin can be notified.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact the Spring Lake Police Department at 910-436-0350. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477 or submit information online at www.fay-nccrimestoppers.org.

