Crash involving 18-wheeler and van on U.S. 17 near Zion Church Road closes southbound lane

Crash involving tractor-trailer on U.S. 17 near Zion Church Road closes southbound lane
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - First responders are on the scene of a wreck involving a tractor-trailer and a van on US 17 near Zion Church Road.

According to Trooper Gardner with State Highway Patrol, the 18-wheeler was moving north when it went left of center and collided with the van as it was moving southbound.

The van driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the 18-wheeler reportedly did not go to the hospital.

Charges are pending for the 18-wheeler driver.

The closed lane southbound will be clear in less than an hour.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.

