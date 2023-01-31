Crash involving 18-wheeler and van on U.S. 17 near Zion Church Road closes southbound lane
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - First responders are on the scene of a wreck involving a tractor-trailer and a van on US 17 near Zion Church Road.
According to Trooper Gardner with State Highway Patrol, the 18-wheeler was moving north when it went left of center and collided with the van as it was moving southbound.
The van driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the 18-wheeler reportedly did not go to the hospital.
Charges are pending for the 18-wheeler driver.
The closed lane southbound will be clear in less than an hour.
This is an ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.
Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.