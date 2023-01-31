Community invited to open-house style meetings for Walk Wilmington plan

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington is scheduled to host two open house-style meetings for the community in relation to their Walk Wilmington plan.

According to an announcement from the city, the first meeting will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 31 at Halyburton Park at 4099 S 17th St. in Wilmington, while the second meeting will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 1 at the MLK Community Center at 401 S 8th St.

Per the project website, “Wilmington is updating its Citywide pedestrian plan, called Walk Wilmington. The previous plan, adopted in 2009, has guided the City through funding, design, and construction of more than 200 pedestrian projects, including the Gary Shell Cross City Trail and numerous projects to build out the city’s sidewalk network. The updated plan will serve as a guide for prioritizing safe, healthy, and equitable pedestrian infrastructure improvements and policies in Wilmington.”

Those interested in viewing the draft plan can do so here. Public comments on the plan will be accepted until Feb. 20.

“Drop in for an open house-style meeting to learn about the project, view the draft plan, and talk with project planners,” stated the city in their announcement.

