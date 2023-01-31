Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher needs graham crackers, frosting and other savory items for science projects

Ms. G, as her students call her, needs $482 for her hands-on science project
Community Classroom
Community Classroom(WECT)
By Frances Weller
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - You could call this week’s Community Classroom a mixture of savory science. That’s because Molly Gilliam, a teacher at Williston Middle School is going to use some food items to make her science lessons fun. She’s asking for donations through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school supplies.

“I have a Donors Choose project called Hands-on Learning and Science,” Gilliam says. “My students are going to be studying space, solar systems, space explorations. And we want to make straw rockets, paper rockets when we study that. We want to do convergent, divergent transform boundaries with graham crackers and frosting.”

Other items on her list include red solo cups and corn starch. She also needs foam balls and Play-Doh. She needs $482 in donations. Once she is fully funded, DonorsChoose will purchase the supplies and deliver them to the school.

If you would like to help Ms. G, as her students call her, click here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wilmington mom says her 6-year-old was placed in handcuffs during an outburst at her school,...
Mom demanding answers from school district after child was put in handcuffs
Hardee's at 17th Street
Wilmington Police Department investigating robbery at Hardee’s on S 17th St
Wilmington-resident Natalie Carraway wins $200,000 top prize
Wilmington woman plans to see her daughter wrestle in state playoffs after winning $200,000 lottery prize
Crews with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office locate a handgun off the Cape Fear River
Sheriff’s office finds handgun during search off the Cape Fear River
Jaquan Cortez Jackson
Man charged with murder in 2020 Wilmington shooting pleads guilty

Latest News

The New Hanover County Board of Education approved a calendar which would make the fall...
New Hanover County School Board votes to end fall 2023 semester in January
South Brunswick High School will open its “Prom Closet” to county students on Feb. 2 in the...
Opportunity for Brunswick Co. students to receive prom outfits free of charge
The event will take place on Feb. 2 from 4 to 8 p.m.
Opportunity for Brunswick Co. students to receive prom outfits free of charge
The committee sent the rejected calendar and the new option back to the school board, which...
New Hanover County Calender Committee sends rejected and new calendar drafts back to school board for reconsideration