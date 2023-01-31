COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher needs graham crackers, frosting and other savory items for science projects

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - You could call this week’s Community Classroom a mixture of savory science. That’s because Molly Gilliam, a teacher at Williston Middle School is going to use some food items to make her science lessons fun. She’s asking for donations through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school supplies.

“I have a Donors Choose project called Hands-on Learning and Science,” Gilliam says. “My students are going to be studying space, solar systems, space explorations. And we want to make straw rockets, paper rockets when we study that. We want to do convergent, divergent transform boundaries with graham crackers and frosting.”

Other items on her list include red solo cups and corn starch. She also needs foam balls and Play-Doh. She needs $482 in donations. Once she is fully funded, DonorsChoose will purchase the supplies and deliver them to the school.

If you would like to help Ms. G, as her students call her, click here.

