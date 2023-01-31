Carolina Panthers to introduce new head coach Frank Reich

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While football fans look forward to the Super Bowl in two weeks, Carolina Panthers fans will hear from their new head coach on Tuesday.

A look outside of Bank of America, lots of fog. Big day for the Panthers, we’ll finally hear from their new head coach, Frank Reich. pic.twitter.com/p5pOWvTpxI — Faith Alford (@FaithAlfordTV) January 31, 2023

The team named Frank Reich to the position last week. In terms of getting the team in better shape for the upcoming season and in terms of getting fans on his side, he’s got his work cut out for him.

Reich was the starting quarterback for the Panthers during their first-ever game back on Sept. 3, 1995.

Still looks good 😎 pic.twitter.com/OpIQWSu7Nu — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 30, 2023

After his playing days, he was an offensive coordinator and won a Super Bowl in Philadelphia.

Reich had a winning record as head coach in Indianapolis and took the Colts to the playoffs twice in five years before he was fired.

A lot of fans acknowledge he’s a good coach, but some Panthers fans are still stinging that owner David Tepper snubbed interim coach Steve Wilks for the job.

Many felt Wilks deserved the full-time opportunity.

The team will introduce Reich at Bank of America Stadium at 12 p.m.

