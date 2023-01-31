Senior Connect
Carolina Panthers to introduce new head coach Frank Reich

Reich was the starting quarterback for the Panthers during their first-ever game back on Sept. 3, 1995.
Bank of America Stadium is welcoming Frank Reich early Tuesday morning. Reich, the new head coach for the Carolina Panthers, is set to speak at 12 p.m. Tuesday.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:03 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While football fans look forward to the Super Bowl in two weeks, Carolina Panthers fans will hear from their new head coach on Tuesday.

The team named Frank Reich to the position last week. In terms of getting the team in better shape for the upcoming season and in terms of getting fans on his side, he’s got his work cut out for him.

Reich was the starting quarterback for the Panthers during their first-ever game back on Sept. 3, 1995.

After his playing days, he was an offensive coordinator and won a Super Bowl in Philadelphia.

Reich had a winning record as head coach in Indianapolis and took the Colts to the playoffs twice in five years before he was fired.

A lot of fans acknowledge he’s a good coach, but some Panthers fans are still stinging that owner David Tepper snubbed interim coach Steve Wilks for the job.

Many felt Wilks deserved the full-time opportunity.

The team will introduce Reich at Bank of America Stadium at 12 p.m.

The team announced on Thursday that it has hired Frank Reich, who spent the past five seasons as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

