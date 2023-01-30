Senior Connect
Crews clear vehicle crash on U.S. 17 near Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

The Cape Fear Memorial Bridge in Wilmington
The Cape Fear Memorial Bridge in Wilmington
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation says that a crash that closed a lane of U.S. 17 near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge has been cleared.

According to the announcement, a vehicle crash caused the lane closure at 10:47 a.m., and the NCDOT posted that the crash was cleared at 11:21 a.m. on the same day, Jan. 30.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

