Sunset Beach PD asking for public’s assistance in locating missing juvenile

14-year-old Izacc Seward
14-year-old Izacc Seward(Sunset Beach Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Sunset Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Izacc Seward.

According to authorities, 14-year-old Seward was last seen at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 29 on Wyndfall Drive in Sunset Beach. At that time, he was headed towards Seaside Road. He was last seen wearing black jogger pants and a burgundy South Carolina Gamecocks hoodie.

Authorities stated that Seward is 5′6″ and weighs 110 lbs.

Those with information about Izacc Seward’s whereabouts are asked to call 911.

