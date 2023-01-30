Sunset Beach PD asking for public’s assistance in locating missing juvenile

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Sunset Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Izacc Seward.

According to authorities, 14-year-old Seward was last seen at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 29 on Wyndfall Drive in Sunset Beach. At that time, he was headed towards Seaside Road. He was last seen wearing black jogger pants and a burgundy South Carolina Gamecocks hoodie.

Authorities stated that Seward is 5′6″ and weighs 110 lbs.

Those with information about Izacc Seward’s whereabouts are asked to call 911.

