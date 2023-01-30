Shallotte Police Department searching for missing man
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Shallotte Police Department has announced that they are searching for Raymond Morrison Thatcher.
According to the release, 31-year-old Thatcher was last seen leaving his residence on foot in Shallotte on Jan. 16.
Authorities ask anyone with information to call the Shallotte Police Department at (910) 754-6008 or 911.
