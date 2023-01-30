Shallotte Police Department searching for missing man

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Shallotte Police Department has announced that they are searching for Raymond Morrison Thatcher.

According to the release, 31-year-old Thatcher was last seen leaving his residence on foot in Shallotte on Jan. 16.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call the Shallotte Police Department at (910) 754-6008 or 911.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.