Shallotte Police Department searching for missing man

31-year-old Raymond Morrison Thatcher
31-year-old Raymond Morrison Thatcher(Shallotte Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Shallotte Police Department has announced that they are searching for Raymond Morrison Thatcher.

According to the release, 31-year-old Thatcher was last seen leaving his residence on foot in Shallotte on Jan. 16.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call the Shallotte Police Department at (910) 754-6008 or 911.

