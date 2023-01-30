School bus involved in traffic incident in Bladen Co.

Senior Connect
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A school bus was involved in an incident around 7:30 a.m. along Soup Haire Road in Bladen County on Jan. 30.

According to a representative with Bladen County Schools, nine Bladen Early College High School students were on board the bus when it was struck. The representative told WECT that they believe the bus was stationary when another vehicle backed into it.

There were no reported injuries among the students. The driver of the bus reported a headache afterwards and is being evaluated.

The students were placed on another bus and transported to school.

This is a developing story, updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

