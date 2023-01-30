New AI app to help monitor your health, aims to provide early diagnoses for ailments

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Taking time away from work or school for a doctor’s visit can be challenging and time-consuming. Now, a Wilmington-based company has developed an app to help you get a diagnosis right from your phone.

For the last three and a half years, Umbrella-AI has been conducting deep research in the medical field to provide an app that can track and detect symptoms and irregularities within your body. Early diagnoses can be the key to catching diseases before they may turn for the worse.

This AI program can connect to any wearable Bluetooth device, such as a smart watch, to help track your health in real time. It tracks your heartbeat, body temperature, blood pressure, physical activity and even your sleep patterns. Umbrella-AI then takes that info and can detect if something seems off, providing a warning to you.

The app records your day-to-day health and has the ability to tell you what specialty doctor is needed to treat your symptoms, rather the going through multiple doctors to find out what is going on.

“You can’t practically call your doctor’s office every time some new thing occurs. By having that ability to just enter that new information on your smartphone, it does provide that additional data with all of your historic data. It’s going to take that new information and apply that to the possibilities for that patient,” said Dr. Kent Locklear, chief medical officer for Cape Fear Clinic.

Dr. Locklear said that as a health professional, he believes artificial intelligence is the future as being in a room with a patient for 10 minutes isn’t always enough time to learn their health history and determine a diagnosis.

By inputting your medical history and the tracking of your day to day stats, it has the potential to detect early diagnoses so that you can quickly get medical help if you need it.

“AI, or artificial intelligence, has an ability that humans don’t have. That is to see a lot of data, variables and in this case a lot of symptoms and patient history that maybe a doctor can’t see in a 15-minute timeframe. So the app is built around a database of diseases and symptoms from the CDC and it looks at a patient’s history, how they’re feeling and what their lab reports are,” said Chip Venters, CEO of Umbrella-AI.

One of the long time goals of Umbrella-AI is to also look into the health of animals. Often, we wish our pets could tell us what’s wrong, and by adding your pets symptoms and behaviors into the app, the technology hopes to help you figure out what’s wrong.

The app is aimed to launch in mid-summer, but there is a sign up for people who would like to try the beta version. You can find that sign up here.

