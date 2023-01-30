Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Nearly 10 years later, Wilmington bond projects are still underway

Masonboro Loop Trail
Masonboro Loop Trail(WECT)
By Michael Praats
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s been almost ten years since the city of Wilmington voters approved a $44 million transportation bond, and about seven since they approved a $36 million parks bond. But progress is slow, and costs are starting to add up.

City Councilman Luke Waddell says inflation, COVID-19 and the cost of materials all play a role in the costs and delays.

“I think we’re seeing just an amalgamation of all those items built on top of one another. City Council isn’t out there building sidewalks or bridges, but they do oversee these projects,” Waddell said.

Waddell says the way they’re approaching the remaining projects has needed to change.

“We’re having to basically reprioritize what the voters really want, what did they ask for, and that transportation bought in 2014? Let’s hyper-focus on getting those items done,” he said.

Waddell wasn’t on city council when these projects were approved, but Mayor Bill Saffo was. He’s seen just how much prices have changed but is hopeful prices will start to trend downwards.

“We have seen some costs that have come down, but not a lot. And but we do anticipate that some of those costs, overall long term will start to come down a little bit,” Saffo said.

Right now, the park projects are a little more than halfway complete, but transportation projects are taking longer due to the different factors that go into roadway and sidewalk projects.

“They move a little quicker because you’re not doing right away acquisition and some of those more intricate details that you’re seeing on transportation bond project,” he said.

Waddell said these bonds have taught the city council valuable lessons about managing expectations and hopes that, if there are future bond projects, the goals are easier to reach.

“Having the wherewithal on future projects like this to really narrow the focus and maybe not try and take such a big bite of the apple.”

Despite the setbacks, city council members are hopeful that things will continue to move forward and that some of these projects get completed under budget.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: NCDEQ)
Nearly 30,000 gallons of animal waste from farm released into creek in Bladen County
Video shows WPD sergeant falsely telling citizen to stop recording him because of state law
Retired Deputy K-9 Flash.
Retired New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office K-9, Flash, dies
65-year-old Charles McDuffie of Fayetteville.
Driver of 18-wheeler turns himself in following fatal hit-and-run in Bladen County
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March

Latest News

Jaquan Cortez Jackson
Man charged with murder in 2020 Wilmington shooting pleads guilty
Recreational use of White Lake is allowed again after an alum application was completed to...
Columbus, Bladen Co. communities chosen by state for recreation program
75-year-old Johnny Lee Scott
75-year-old arrested on felony drug charges in Hoke County
Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
Musicians announced to play at Wilmington’s Live Nation venues in 2023