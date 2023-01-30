Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: rainy spells

Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Jan. 29, 2023
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Leftover showers from a Sunday night rain system could make a slow go of your Monday morning errands, but all the rain should wrap up by your afternoon commute. Your First Alert Forecast also reflects an active storm track that will deliver additional rain chances to the Cape Fear Region to end January and begin February. These include 30-40% for Tuesday into Wednesday, 50-60% for Thursday into Thursday night, and then lower chances for the weekend.

Track temperatures, too, in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, extend your outlook to ten days - and look deeper into the new month - with your WECT Weather App.

