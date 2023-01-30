Cucalorus, DREAMS Center seeking submissions for student-organized ‘Whimsical Times Film Festival’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cucalorus and DREAMS Center for Arts Education are seeking submissions for the “Whimsical Times Film Festival,” which is scheduled to take place May 7 at Jengo’s Playhouse.

According to the announcement, the festival, organized by students in the Movie Madness: Making a Film Festival class at DREAMS, is looking for short films under ten minutes in length that have been made by children for children.

“I’m so happy to be back at DREAMS, where I taught filmmaking, photography and mosaics almost 20 years ago,” shared Dan Brawley, Cucalorus executive director. “The students make all the decisions which makes this so much fun and very authentic. We hope to see lots of local films submitted this year by any kids in the area who are making short movies.”

Categories for submissions include drama, comedy, action, animation and suspense. Submissions must be sent by March 31.

For more information about Whimsical Times, please visit the festival’s website.

