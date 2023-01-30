Columbus, Bladen Co. communities chosen by state for recreation program

BLADEN CO., N.C. (WECT) - White Lake in Bladen County and Sandyfield in Columbus County are among 34 communities chosen by the state to take part in the Creating Outdoor Recreation Economies (CORE) program.

Per an announcement from the N.C. Department of Commerce, the communities will work with local stakeholders to develop outdoor recreation assets with the goal of increasing tourism, encouraging local development, making life better for residents and/or attracting outdoor gear manufacturing industries.

“Our rural communities have long been destinations for recreation and relaxation in the great outdoors,” said Assistant Secretary of Rural Economic Development Kenny Flowers in the announcement. “The strategic planning assistance offered through CORE will help these communities leverage natural assets to increase economic opportunity and improve quality of life for residents across the state.”

Other communities include:

Ashe County

Town of Black Mountain (Buncombe County)

Bladen County

Cabarrus County

Town of Catawba (Catawba County)

City of Creedmoor (Granville County)

Town of Dallas (Gaston County)

Duplin County

Town of Edenton (Chowan County)

Town of Erwin (Harnett County)

Halifax County

Town of Hamilton (Martin County)

City of Hickory (Catawba County)

Jackson County

Town of Jonesville (Yadkin County)

Lee County

Martin County

Montgomery County

Town of Nashville (Nash County)

Pamlico County

Rockingham County

Town of Roseboro (Sampson County)

Town of Scotland Neck (Halifax County)

Town of Seven Springs (Wayne County)

Town of Severn (Northampton County)

Town of Sharpsburg (Edgecombe County)

Town of Spencer (Rowan County)

Town of Sylva (Jackson County)

Town of Valdese (Burke County)

Warren County

Town of Warrenton (Warren County)

Yancey County

