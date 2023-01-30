Senior Connect
Columbus, Bladen Co. communities chosen by state for recreation program

Recreational use of White Lake is allowed again after an alum application was completed to treat the lake for algea (Source: WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BLADEN CO., N.C. (WECT) - White Lake in Bladen County and Sandyfield in Columbus County are among 34 communities chosen by the state to take part in the Creating Outdoor Recreation Economies (CORE) program.

Per an announcement from the N.C. Department of Commerce, the communities will work with local stakeholders to develop outdoor recreation assets with the goal of increasing tourism, encouraging local development, making life better for residents and/or attracting outdoor gear manufacturing industries.

“Our rural communities have long been destinations for recreation and relaxation in the great outdoors,” said Assistant Secretary of Rural Economic Development Kenny Flowers in the announcement. “The strategic planning assistance offered through CORE will help these communities leverage natural assets to increase economic opportunity and improve quality of life for residents across the state.”

Other communities include:

  • Ashe County
  • Town of Black Mountain (Buncombe County)
  • Bladen County
  • Cabarrus County
  • Town of Catawba (Catawba County)
  • City of Creedmoor (Granville County)
  • Town of Dallas (Gaston County)
  • Duplin County
  • Town of Edenton (Chowan County)
  • Town of Erwin (Harnett County)
  • Halifax County
  • Town of Hamilton (Martin County)
  • City of Hickory (Catawba County)
  • Jackson County
  • Town of Jonesville (Yadkin County)
  • Lee County
  • Martin County
  • Montgomery County
  • Town of Nashville (Nash County)
  • Pamlico County
  • Rockingham County
  • Town of Roseboro (Sampson County)
  • Town of Scotland Neck (Halifax County)
  • Town of Seven Springs (Wayne County)
  • Town of Severn (Northampton County)
  • Town of Sharpsburg (Edgecombe County)
  • Town of Spencer (Rowan County)
  • Town of Sylva (Jackson County)
  • Town of Valdese (Burke County)
  • Warren County
  • Town of Warrenton (Warren County)
  • Yancey County

