CMPD: Large group of cars blocked intersection, did burnouts near NASCAR Hall of Fame

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A group of cars blocking a Charlotte intersection and doing burnouts Saturday near the NASCAR Hall of Fame was broken up, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

[Read also: Street racing could have led to two east Charlotte crashes, police say]

Officers said they were called out around 10:33 p.m. about dozens of cars performing stunts and blocking the intersection. They said within 15 minutes, officers had dispersed a large crowd of vehicles.

Haley Pate said she saw all of the chaos Saturday while she was home across the street from the NASCAR Hall of Fame, at the upscale Francis apartments.

“It was unreal. I mean it was so loud first off. The smell of rubber was dreadful and there were a few “almost accidents.” One car almost took out a whole bus. I was just scared that a bystander would be hurt just because it was really reckless,” shared Pate.

In video posted on Reddit, you can see the traffic build-up from neighboring streets.

John Belfi said he works in Uptown near the Hall of Fame and saw the videos circulating online. He’s glad he wasn’t caught in the middle of it all.

“If I had been parking up there, in which I park right over there in these lots I would not have been able to exit and I would’ve been stuck watching them do doughnuts. It looks like all fun and games until someone gets hurt,” says Belfi.

Officers said they were called out around 10:33 p.m. about dozens of cars performing stunts and blocking the intersection.

The department made no arrests or citations.

Officers said they monitored the group’s activities throughout the night and prevented other incidents from happening.

Watch WBTV live:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.