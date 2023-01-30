Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Biden administration to strengthen Obamacare contraceptive mandate

A new proposed rule forbids the moral exemption for employer health plans to cover contraception.
A new proposed rule forbids the moral exemption for employer health plans to cover contraception.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Biden administration wants to make it easier for more women to get free birth control.

A new rule has been proposed by the departments of Health and Human Services, Labor and Treasury.

The rule removes a Trump-era exemption to the Affordable Care Act that allows employers to opt out for moral convictions.

Employers would still be allowed to opt out for religious reasons, but a new independent pathway for those policy holders would be created for women to access contraception at no cost. Students at religious colleges would also have access to that avenue.

The Department of Health and Human Services said it expects the proposed rule would impact more than 100 employers and 125,000 workers.

It now enters a public comment period and will not become finalized for several months.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: NCDEQ)
Nearly 30,000 gallons of animal waste from farm released into creek in Bladen County
Video shows WPD sergeant falsely telling citizen to stop recording him because of state law
65-year-old Charles McDuffie of Fayetteville.
Driver of 18-wheeler turns himself in following fatal hit-and-run in Bladen County
Retired Deputy K-9 Flash.
Retired New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office K-9, Flash, dies
Search continues for missing boater in North Myrtle Beach area

Latest News

Beacon Education announced Aug. 9 that Emeril Lagasse and Rachel Ray are expected to attend the...
Beacon Education to host 8th Annual Celebrity Chef Events, Emeril Lagasse and Rachel Ray to attend
Beacon Education announced Aug. 9 that Emeril Lagasse and Rachel Ray are expected to attend the...
Beacon Education to host 8th Annual Celebrity Chef Events, Emeril Lagasse and Rachel Ray to attend
Rep. Gallego’s Senate bid leaves Democrats with multiple questions about who to support and at what
The Tesla sedan plummeted more than 250 feet from the highway and crashed into a rocky...
Driver in California cliff crash that injured 4 charged