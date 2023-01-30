Barenaked Ladies to play at Live Oak Bank Pavilion

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Barenaked Ladies is set to perform at Live Oak Bank Pavilion as part of their Last Summer on Earth Tour with Five For Fighting and Del Amitri on Friday, July 14.

According to Live Oak Bank Pavilion, the concert is part of the Reeds Jewelers Concert Series.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, Feb. 3 on the Live Nation website.

