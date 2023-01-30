Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Authorities ID 3 killed in shooting at home in Los Angeles

Police say the three victims were inside a vehicle when they were fatally shot. (KCAL, KCBS via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Three women killed in a weekend shooting at a short-term rental home in an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood were identified Sunday while police searched for suspects.

Four other people were wounded, two critically, when gunfire erupted around 2:30 a.m. Saturday at the property in the Beverly Crest area, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office identified those killed as: Iyana Hutton, 33, of Chicago; Nenah Davis, 29, of Bolingbrook, Illinois; and Destiny Sims, 26, of Buckeye, Arizona.

Police Sgt. Frank Preciado said Saturday that the three victims were inside a vehicle when they were fatally shot.

The shooting follows a Jan. 21 massacre at a dance hall in a Los Angeles suburb that left 11 dead and nine wounded, and shootings at two Half Moon Bay farms on Jan. 23 that left seven dead and one wounded.

Investigators were trying to determine if there was a party at the rental home or what type of gathering was occurring, officials said.

Police Detective Meghan Aguilar said the search for suspects and evidence was ongoing Sunday. She said further details of the investigation were not expected before Monday.

The ages and genders of the wounded victims were not released and their conditions were not known Sunday.

The mid-century home is in a quiet neighborhood nestled in the Santa Monica Mountains where houses are large and expensive. The property, estimated at $3 million, is on a cul-de-sac and described in online real estate platforms as modern and private with a pool and outdoor shower.

Police did not immediately know if the house had a history of noise or other party-related complaints.

___

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of one of the victims’ hometown to Bolingbrook, Illinois, not Boiling Brook.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: NCDEQ)
Nearly 30,000 gallons of animal waste from farm released into creek in Bladen County
Video shows WPD sergeant falsely telling citizen to stop recording him because of state law
Retired Deputy K-9 Flash.
Retired New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office K-9, Flash, dies
65-year-old Charles McDuffie of Fayetteville.
Driver of 18-wheeler turns himself in following fatal hit-and-run in Bladen County
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March

Latest News

Shots fired at a Baltimore intersection hit three adults, killing one and causing another to...
Shooting, car crash in Baltimore leave 1 dead, 4 injured
Police say the three victims were inside a vehicle when they were fatally shot.
3 killed in shooting outside Los Angeles rental home
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) is pushed out of bounds by San Francisco 49ers...
Hurts, Eagles soar into Super Bowl, rout 49ers for NFC title
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signals teammates during the first half of the...
Chiefs top Bengals 23-20 on last-second kick for AFC title