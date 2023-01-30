Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

75-year-old arrested on felony drug charges in Hoke County

75-year-old Johnny Lee Scott
75-year-old Johnny Lee Scott(Hoke County Sheriff's Office)
By Ashley Anderson
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHANNON, N.C. (WNCN) - Just outside of Red Springs, a home was searched in connection to an illegal narcotics investigation.

A search warrant was served at a residence in the 1400 block of Shankle Road in Shannon by the Special Operations Unit of the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office. The unit had been investigating the sale of narcotics at the location by a 75-year-old suspect, Johnny Lee Scott.

At the time of the search, Scott and two women were found inside the home, the sheriff’s office said in a Monday release.

The sheriff’s office said Scott was found with 118 dosage units of suspected crack cocaine. The sheriff’s office said the search also turned up undisclosed amounts of Adderall and Suboxone, as well as glass pipes and digital scales throughout the home.

Deputies arrested Scott and transported him to the Hoke County Detention Center where he was held on a $100,000 secured bond. His charges included:

  • Possession with intent to manufacture, sell, deliver cocaine
  • Possession with intent to sell, deliver a schedule II controlled substance
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Maintaining a dwelling for the sale/deliver of controlled substances

In addition to Scott, one of the two women found at the home was arrested and charged.

Amy Peterson, 34, of Red Springs, now faces two possession charges—the first for possession of a schedule III substance and the second for possession of drug paraphernalia. Peterson was also transported the Hoke County Detention Center where she received a $2,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Read

(Source: NCDEQ)
Nearly 30,000 gallons of animal waste from farm released into creek in Bladen County
Video shows WPD sergeant falsely telling citizen to stop recording him because of state law
Retired Deputy K-9 Flash.
Retired New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office K-9, Flash, dies
65-year-old Charles McDuffie of Fayetteville.
Driver of 18-wheeler turns himself in following fatal hit-and-run in Bladen County
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March

Latest News

Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
Musicians announced to play at Wilmington’s Live Nation venues in 2023
Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
Barenaked Ladies to play at Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Police in Shallotte are asking for your help in identifying a person connected to a financial...
Shallotte Police searching for man tied to financial fraud investigation
Nearly 30,000 gallons of hog waste was released from a lagoon in Bladen County.
Nearly 30,000 gallons of animal waste from farm released into creek in Bladen County